LVPEI Hyderabad gets patent for novel cell therapy

Registered in the name of two inventors from the eye institute, the patent is valid for a period of 20 years

Published: 02nd January 2024 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 07:58 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Hyderabad has been granted a patent for a novel cell therapy that can be used to repair damaged corneas from a variety of corneal diseases. The patented therapy uses a unique composition of stem cells derived from the eye’s surface and two clotting factors, layered together. Granted by the Patent Office, Government of India, the patent is valid for a period of 20 years. It is registered in the name of two inventors from LVPEI, Dr Sayan Basu and Dr Vivek Singh. Currently under clinical trials, this new therapy uses either the person’s own, or donor corneal stem cells, to repopulate the corneal surface with healthy, clear cells.

It has the potential to offer a viable alternative to corneal transplants. “The potential impact of this patent extends beyond just scientific research to meet the needs of the broader public,” says Dr Sayan Basu, a corneal surgeon and a clinician-scientist at LVPEI. If the clinical trials are successful, this cell- based therapy could revolutionize the treatment of various corneal pathologies, he said.

Another example of the therapy’s potential impact is in treating Keratoconus, a chronic condition where the cornea thins out and changes shape, distorting vision. By deploying this patented therapy, there is potential to replenish corneal collagen, the connective protein that holds the shape of the cornea. Replenished collagen as a result of this technique can result in a strengthened cornea, offering a potential treatment to keratoconus.

Dr Vivek Singh is a scientist at the Sudhakar and Sreekanth Ravi Stem Cell Biology Laboratory and Centre for Ocular Regeneration (CORE), LVPEI. “This patent is testament to the world-class research that is rooted in India, and in solving India’s and the world’s burden due to corneal disease. This therapy has the potential to improve lives and I hope to see this become a reality soon,” said Dr Vivek Singh, a scientist.

