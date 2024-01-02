Preparations for Komaravelli Mallanna festival in full swing

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Siddipet town is gearing up for the Komaravelli Mallanna festival, with officials making arrangements for the arrival of thousands of devotees. Preparations for the festival spread over three months starting January 7, are being treated as a matter of prestige by the newly elected Congress government.

The free travel facility for women in TSRTC is expected to result in a larger-than-ever turnout. Expecting a surge in female devotees visiting the Mallanna temple, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has issued instructions to officials to ensure meticulous arrangements for the thousands of people. Siddipet collector Prashant Jeevan Patil is personally overseeing the preparations, as per the minister’s directives. Balaji Sharma, the temple executive officer, said that the festival, commencing with Mallanna Swamy’s celestial wedding on January 7, will continue until March 8.

During the festival various programmes such as Chinna Patnam, Pedda Patnam and Lashkar Bonalu will take place. While devotees frequent the temple daily, authorities expect the weekends to be jam-packed.

They expect devotees not only from Hyderabad but also from districts like Warangal, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet and even neighbouring states like Karnataka and Maharashtra to participate. The authorities have identified four additional areas for vehicle parking, apart from the existing 16 parking spaces.

Arrangements are also underway for drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, and a temporary bus station near the temple. Surekha has stressed the importance of a 24-hour power supply during the festival, and asked officials to make arrangements for the installation of additional transformers if necessary. For easy accessibility, a medical camp and special battery vehicles for elderly, disabled, and pregnant women are being organised.

The minister also directed officials to make arrangements for the inspection and maintenance of CCTV cameras in the temple vicinity. Fire extinguisher services will also be readily available. Temple officials have assured that all arrangements will

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SIDDIPET : Siddipet town is gearing up for the Komaravelli Mallanna festival, with officials making arrangements for the arrival of thousands of devotees. Preparations for the festival spread over three months starting January 7, are being treated as a matter of prestige by the newly elected Congress government. The free travel facility for women in TSRTC is expected to result in a larger-than-ever turnout. Expecting a surge in female devotees visiting the Mallanna temple, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has issued instructions to officials to ensure meticulous arrangements for the thousands of people. Siddipet collector Prashant Jeevan Patil is personally overseeing the preparations, as per the minister’s directives. Balaji Sharma, the temple executive officer, said that the festival, commencing with Mallanna Swamy’s celestial wedding on January 7, will continue until March 8. During the festival various programmes such as Chinna Patnam, Pedda Patnam and Lashkar Bonalu will take place. While devotees frequent the temple daily, authorities expect the weekends to be jam-packed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They expect devotees not only from Hyderabad but also from districts like Warangal, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet and even neighbouring states like Karnataka and Maharashtra to participate. The authorities have identified four additional areas for vehicle parking, apart from the existing 16 parking spaces. Arrangements are also underway for drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, and a temporary bus station near the temple. Surekha has stressed the importance of a 24-hour power supply during the festival, and asked officials to make arrangements for the installation of additional transformers if necessary. For easy accessibility, a medical camp and special battery vehicles for elderly, disabled, and pregnant women are being organised. The minister also directed officials to make arrangements for the inspection and maintenance of CCTV cameras in the temple vicinity. Fire extinguisher services will also be readily available. Temple officials have assured that all arrangements will Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp