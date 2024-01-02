Relocation of 2 villages from Kawal soon

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The relocation of Rampur and Maisampet villages, situated in the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve, is nearing completion in Kadam mandal, Nirmal district. The two villages, initially housing 142 families, have seen constructions reduced to 94 families, with the remaining residents opting for a compensation amount of Rs 15 lakh each.

A total of 207 acres of land near Nachanellapur village in Kadam mandal has been identified for cultivation, while an additional 12 acres will be dedicated to the relocation of the villages. The newly designated area is equipped with essential facilities, including a school building, health centre and other amenities. The construction work is in its final stages.

As of now, 94 houses are nearly completed, and other infrastructure such as roads, Anganwadi centres, a Primary Health Centre and a bus stand, is also in the final stages of development. Recently, S Shantharam, the field director of the Kawal Tiger Reserve, inspected the progress of the ongoing works and advised officials to expedite the process.

Once the construction and infrastructure are ready, the families will be shifted to their new homes. The Kawal Tiger Reserve, declared by the Union government in 2012, has core and buffer zones, with certain villages identified for relocation due to their presence in the core area.

Following extensive discussions with the residents, residents of Rampur and Maisampet agreed to vacate their homes as per the guidelines of the Wildlife Act of 1972 and the Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

