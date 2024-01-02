Home States Telangana

Resolve wage disparity faced by HIV counsellors: Telangana HC

The petition shed light on the incongruity in wages for counsellors holding postgraduate qualifications in psychology, social work, and sociology.

Published: 02nd January 2024

By Express News Service

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) to rectify wage disparity being faced by HIV counsellors, especially those with postgraduate qualifications. Justice Karthik was hearing a writ petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh HIV Counsellors and Lab Technicians Union.

The petition, filed under Article 226 of the Constitution, sought a writ of mandamus to address wage imbalances for HIV counsellors in the state. In the petition, S Venu, the Telangana president of the union, highlighted the necessity for remuneration parity with regular central government employees engaged in similar duties.

The petition shed light on the incongruity in wages for counsellors holding postgraduate qualifications in psychology, social work, and sociology. Despite their educational backgrounds, these professionals are not receiving equal remuneration from the NACO, the petitioner said.

While refraining from delving into the merits of the case, Justice Karthik directed the authorities concerned, including the director general of NACO, to consider the representation filed by the petitioner-union. The high court mandated a resolution of the outlined grievances within eight weeks from the date of receiving the directive.

