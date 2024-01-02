Revanth discusses TSPSC issues with Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Monday and extended New Year greetings to her. Sate Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad and Minister Dansari Anasuya accompanied him.

According to sources, the chief minister discussed various issues, including the resignations of TSPSC chairperson and other members and appointment of new chairperson. The TSPSC could not conduct examinations or announce results in the absence of a chairman. That’s why it recently cancelled the Group-2 examination scheduled for this month. The chief minister also discussed other legal issues with the Governor.

Later in the evening, the chief minister had a meeting with High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and extended New Year greeting to him. During his meeting with the CJ, he discussed the proposal to set up of a special court for drug cases and other matters.

Meanwhile, priests from Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple blessed the chief minister and handed over temple prasad to him.

