Revanth lends an ear to problems of VRAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deputy Collectors Association state president V Lacchi Reddy and other Revenue employees called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Secretariat on Monday.

During the meeting, the association members brought the problems of Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) to the notice of the chief minister.

They said that the VRAs were not being paid salaries for the last five months and that they were not allotted any identity numbers. The Revenue Association members also wanted the chief minister to absorb

the dependents of deceased VRAs into government service.

Later, Lacchi Reddy said that the chief minister responded positively to the problems of the VRAs and directed the officials to take steps to resolve them.

Deputy Collectors Association secretary K Ramakrishna, Telangana Tahsildars Association president S Ramulu and general secretary Ramesh Paka were present on the occasion.

