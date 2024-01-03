Home States Telangana

Congress should seek votes only after waiving crop loans: Telangana BRS leader Harish Rao

The legislator from Siddipet slammed both the Congress and BJP for ‘doing injustice’ to Telangana and its people.

Published: 03rd January 2024 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BRS leader Harish Rao.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the Congress should seek votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections only after waiving Rs 2 lakh crop loan of farmers in the state. He was speaking at an event organised by K Prabakar Reddy to thank the Dubbaka constituents for electing him in the recent Assembly elections.

“The Congress promised to waive the crop loans as soon as it forms the government. It also promised to provide bonus on paddy to farmers but failed to do so till now,” Harish Rao said.

“The Congress also promised to provide free electricity for up to 200 units but it has been collecting power bills from the people without fulfilling that promise,” he added. The legislator from Siddipet slammed both the Congress and BJP for ‘doing injustice’ to Telangana and its people.

“The BJP and Congress have cheated the people of Telangana. The BJP promised to establish a tribal university and a railway coach factory in the state but it has not initiated any efforts to fulfil those promises. Similarly, Congress made a false promise to provide Rs 15,000 assistance to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme,” he said and added that “even during the Covid-19 pandemic, KCR did not stop Rythu Bandhu scheme”.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana BRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp