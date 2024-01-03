Congress should seek votes only after waiving crop loans: Telangana BRS leader Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the Congress should seek votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections only after waiving Rs 2 lakh crop loan of farmers in the state. He was speaking at an event organised by K Prabakar Reddy to thank the Dubbaka constituents for electing him in the recent Assembly elections.

“The Congress promised to waive the crop loans as soon as it forms the government. It also promised to provide bonus on paddy to farmers but failed to do so till now,” Harish Rao said.

“The Congress also promised to provide free electricity for up to 200 units but it has been collecting power bills from the people without fulfilling that promise,” he added. The legislator from Siddipet slammed both the Congress and BJP for ‘doing injustice’ to Telangana and its people.

“The BJP and Congress have cheated the people of Telangana. The BJP promised to establish a tribal university and a railway coach factory in the state but it has not initiated any efforts to fulfil those promises. Similarly, Congress made a false promise to provide Rs 15,000 assistance to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme,” he said and added that “even during the Covid-19 pandemic, KCR did not stop Rythu Bandhu scheme”.

