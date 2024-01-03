'Increase allocations to Telangana under 16th Finance Commission': CM Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Kumar Bery to consider increasing the allocations to Telangana under the Sixteenth Finance Commission. Suman Kumar Bery, along with Niti Aayog member Vijay Kumar Saraswat, met the Chief Minister here on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was also present on the occasion.

The discussion between them included fair allocation of Central funds and resources to the state for various development projects. During the meeting, the Chief Minister explained the state government’s priorities to the Niti Aayog delegation and requested them to consider increasing the allocations of the 16th Finance Commission to the state. It may be recalled that two days ago, the Centre appointed Arvind Panagariya as the chairman of the Finance Commission.

The Chief Minister also sought funds for developing infrastructure facilities in the health and education sectors. He requested the Niti Aayog vice chairman to release pending funds of Rs 1,800 crore concerning the Backward Districts Development Grant, as assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The meeting highlighted the importance of sharing innovative governance practices and successful models. Niti Aayog encouraged the state to showcase and adopt practices that have met success in addressing local challenges.

Cooperative federalism

Recognising the importance of building skills among youth pursuing graduation courses in engineering colleges in the state, artificial intelligence, cyber security and data sciences were also discussed in the meeting. “The meeting served as a platform for in-depth discussions on key developmental issues, policy initiatives, and collaborative strategies aimed at fostering the overall progress of the state,” sources said.

The Chief Minister and the Niti Aayog vice-chairman discussed the significance of cooperative federalism. Both expressed their commitment to working in tandem to address the unique challenges and opportunities facing the state.

Niti Aayog officials actively engaged in discussions to understand the specific needs of the state and explore avenues for comprehensive development. Underscoring the need to harness solar energy, the chief minister sought Central government support for the same.

The meeting also discussed the establishment of the State Institution for Transformation (SIT) in Telangana under the State Support Mission, a Central sector scheme to strengthen the capacities of states.

Musi development

The Chief Minister also sought Central government support for technical assistance in the development of the Musi River on par with national and international best practices such as Sabarmati River Front and Namami Gange through the PPP model. He also sought funds for setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the Musi. The Chief Minister also sought support from the Centre for preparing a roadmap for developing Hyderabad as a pollution-free urban growth hub.

