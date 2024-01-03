New Year's Eve celebrations: Police books six pubs in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite multiple notifications and meetings outlining strict guidelines for New Year celebrations, several pubs in Jubilee Hills violated these restrictions, resulting in cases being booked by the local police. The Jubilee Hills police station booked cases against six pubs within its limits, citing violations of the Environmental Act and the Hyderabad City Police Act.

This crackdown comes as a response to the disregard of New Year guidelines at a time when public safety is important. Four pubs — Halo, Taro, Xena, and Makau faced charges for sound pollution due to playing music exceeding the permissible 45 decibels, and the rest two pubs faced charges for causing traffic jams

Additionally, Left Bar and Kitchen and Greese Monkey faced charges for continuing operations past 1 am. This caused congestion during exit hours, prompting the traffic police to manage the situation for commuters. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenavasa Reddy warned that failure to comply with guidelines could result in the cancellation of licenses.

“In light of violations within the police station limits, the concerned department will be consulted. The Trade licence aspect will be managed by the GHMC and a report will be sent to the concerned department for necessary action against the errant pubs,” said a police officer. Meanwhile, pubs in Banjara Hills adhered to early closure. They began closing by 12.30 am, extending to 12.45 am, thereby avoiding violations of operating after the permissible hours, said the officer.

