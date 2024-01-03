Telangana Congress leaders start lobbying for Khammam ticket

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Several Congress leaders are said to be vying for the Khammam Lok Sabha ticket in the wake of the party’s success in the Assembly elections. The ruling Congress was confident of winning the seat as it won eight out of the 10 Assembly seats in the erstwhile Khammam district and one by its alliance partner CPI.

Nama Nageswara Rao of BRS currently represents the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency and he is most likely to get the pink party’s nod to contest again in the upcoming elections. Recently, social media was abuzz with news of the state Congress committee requesting Sonia Gandhi to contest from Khammam though it has not been confirmed by any top leader.

Some top leaders and newcomers are said to be lobbying for the ticket through their close relatives who are close to the party leadership. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s wife Nandini’s name is doing the rounds for the Khammam MP ticket. On the other hand, Revenue and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s brother Prasada Reddy and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao’s son Yugandhar are said to be keen about contesting from the constituency.

Former Khammam MP Renuka Chowdhury is also trying hard for the ticket. Some leaders who unsuccessfully made efforts to secure tickets to contest from Khammam and Palair Assembly constituencies are also among the hopefuls.

Though neither the state Congress committee nor the high command gave a hint of who would be fielded from the constituency, all the aspirants have started lobbying for party tickets. Some even have started the groundwork and reached out to the people. Speaking to TNIE, Mallu Nandini said if the party gives her the opportunity she would certainly contest from the constituency.

