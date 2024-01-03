Telangana CPI leaders propose alliance with state Congress in Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress and CPI should continue their alliance in Lok Sabha elections too, CPI leaders proposed during a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. CPI state secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, national secretaries K Narayana, Syed Azeez Pasha and former MLA Chada Venkat Reddy met the Chief Minister and held discussions for over an hour.

The CPI leaders said that the electoral alliance between the two parties yielded good results and wanted the CM to continue the same in LS polls. The Congress and the CPI should cooperate in LS polls, they said.

They requested the CM to make the issues of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) a part of the judicial probe into the irregularities of the power sector. Stating that the BRS government removed around 400 artisans and also harassed several engineers in the past, the CPI delegation requested the CM to rectify them. The Chief Minister told them that he would be available to MLAs, political leaders and others at the Secretariat from 4 pm to 5 pm on any given day.

Recalling that the BRS government continued to retire officials in key departments like power, Narayana wanted the CM to end such practices. During the discussion, the construction of the new Secretariat building also came up for discussion. A CPI leader quipped that “KCR constructed the new Secretariat building for Revanth Reddy”, sources said.

