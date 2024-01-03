Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court deliberates allocation of AIS officers amid state dispute

The court expressed that the Government should afford an opportunity to all AIS officers involved in the matter, who were previously before the CAT, Hyderabad.

Published: 03rd January 2024 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice N Rajeshwar Rao heard a batch of writ petitions challenging the allocation of 13 All India Service (AIS) officers to the state of Telangana on Tuesday. These petitions were filed by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India. The officers in question were earlier allocated to Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation of the state.

The Central Administrative Tribunal’s Hyderabad branch had on March 29, 2016, issued orders allocating Anjani Kumar IPS DG, Abhilasha Bhisht IPS, Sri Abhishek Mohanty IPS, D Donald Rose IAS and eight others. The bench emphasised its intention to remand the issue back to the Government of India. The court highlighted the need for a fresh consideration of the allocation between the two states. It pointed out that many officers allocated to Telangana had already completed 10 years of service, with only three years remaining.

The court expressed that the Government should allow all AIS officers involved in the matter, who were previously before the CAT, Hyderabad. The Court indicated that it would set aside the orders related to the allotment of officers, emphasising that the judiciary cannot assume the role of an appellate authority in determining the allocation among the states.

The bench further observed that if the writ petitions filed are allowed, officers could be relieved and asked to join the other state immediately. Acknowledging the tenure of most officers currently working in the state, the Court suggested that equitable orders could be passed by remanding the issue to the government for fresh examination. The batch of petitions has been adjourned till Wednesday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIS Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp