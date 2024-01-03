Home States Telangana

Telangana Minister Jupally meets kin of deceased Congress worker

Krishna Rao along with local party leaders visited Ramulu’s house and paid floral tributes.

Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao

Prohibition and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Prohibition and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday consoled the relatives of Sadula Ramulu, a Congress activist who died during the clash with the BRS workers at Nachupally village in Narasullabad mandal on December 31.

Krishna Rao along with local party leaders visited Ramulu’s house and paid floral tributes. On behalf of the Congress, the minister extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family and directed senior party leader Enugu Ravindar Reddy to provide another Rs 1 lakh to the family of the deceased. He also directed the Assistant Director (AD) of Mines to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report on the sand trade in and around the village.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna Rao said a few BRS activists objected to youth and children dancing to songs of the Congress and praising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Due to his seniority, Ramulu tried to intervene but pink party workers beat him up severely, leading to his death on the spot. He urged the police to arrest the person responsible for Ramulu’s death.

