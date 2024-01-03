Telangana government awards cops for their service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government announced service medals to police officers for showcasing their best performance in their duty. Madhapur Traffic ACP Ranveer Reddy was honoured with an Uttama Seva Pathakam for his exceptional service. In the past, he had received the Seva Pathakam from the state government and IPM from the Central government.

Rachakonda Road Safety ACP Syed Nayeemuddin Jaweed and Balanagar ACP Traffic Srinivasulu were also awarded Uttama Seva Pathakam. The State Fire Services received 22 pathakams, six officers were awarded the Shourya Pathakam and 13 were awarded Seva Pathakams.

