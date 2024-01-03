Home States Telangana

Telangana government awards cops for their service

Rachakonda Road Safety ACP Syed Nayeemuddin Jaweed and Balanagar ACP Traffic Srinivasulu were also awarded Uttama Seva Pathakam.

Published: 03rd January 2024 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government announced service medals to police officers for showcasing their best performance in their duty. Madhapur Traffic ACP Ranveer Reddy was honoured with an Uttama Seva Pathakam for his exceptional service. In the past, he had received the Seva Pathakam from the state government and IPM from the Central government.

Rachakonda Road Safety ACP Syed Nayeemuddin Jaweed and Balanagar ACP Traffic Srinivasulu were also awarded Uttama Seva Pathakam. The State Fire Services received 22 pathakams, six officers were awarded the Shourya Pathakam and 13 were awarded Seva Pathakams.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana service medals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp