TSIC shares major initiatives in fostering innovation in Telangana

TSIC also hosted an 'innovation in inclusion' summit to discuss innovative practices to support children with special needs.

Published: 03rd January 2024 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) led several initiatives with a keen focus on sensitising, scouting, nurturing, and recognising rural innovators through its flagship programme, ‘Intinta Innovator’. In a release on Tuesday, the TSIC expressed satisfaction with achieving milestones in fostering a robust innovation ecosystem across Telangana.

The Cell kicked off the year with its Grameena Awards to recognise and felicitate 100 innovators. In April 2023, T-Innovation Mahotsavam engaged Gram Panchayats with an hour dedicated to discussing innovation, generating 457 innovative problem statements and nurturing a culture of innovation. The programme provides holistic support for customer identification, business development, and market access, empowering startups to make a substantial impact in their respective sectors.

TSIC also hosted an innovation in inclusion summit to discuss innovative practices to support children with special needs. It also brought together diverse stakeholders to promote inclusive education. By spearheading such initiatives, the Cell has fostered a collaborative and inclusive ecosystem that contributes to a sustainable future.

