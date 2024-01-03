'Why is Telangana CM not seeking CBI probe into KLIS scam', asks Union Tourism Minister Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dubbing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) as the biggest scam of the BRS government, Union Tourism Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday wanted to know why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was not writing a letter to the Centre, seeking a CBI inquiry into the issue. Speaking to the media here, Kishan said that “public money has been wasted in this failed project”.

The BJP state chief demanded that an inquiry be ordered into the corruption and irregularities committed by the BRS government.“Doesn’t the Congress government sincerely want an inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project? Does it want the culprits to be punished or not?” he asked.

“When it is okay for the Congress ministers to make announcements with reviews and PowerPoint presentations, why an order seeking a CBI investigation has not been issued? If the Centre orders an inquiry, the CBI will commence investigation within 48 hours,” he added. He alleged that when the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) asked the BRS government for details on 20 points, it responded “partially” to just 11 points.

“The NDSA revealed that soil tests were not done during the construction of the barrage,” he added. Kishan accused the BRS government of keeping the details of the project secret to cover up its incompetence and irregularities. Stating that the Congress has looted public money by perpetrating several scams since Independence, he said that “the BRS and Congress share the same DNA”.

Claiming that there are many doubts in the minds of the people about the way the Congress government is acting, he expressed suspicion that the AIMIM played the role of a mediator between the BRS and Congress. The BJP state chief also claimed that the people of Telangana elected the Congress only because they were “disgusted” with the corrupt rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family.

