Adani Group, Amara Raja reassure investment in Telangana’s future

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Representatives from the Adani Group and Amara Raja Batteries met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday and assured him that they would continue to invest in the state despite the change of government. The chief minister interacted with Karan Adani, the elder son of Gautam Adani and CEO of the group’s ports and SEZs vertical, and Adani Aero Space CEO Asish Rajvansh.

Revanth assured the Adani Group delegation that the state government would extend necessary support, including amenities, infrastructure, and subsidies, to facilitate the growth of new industries, fostering industrial development and generating additional employment opportunities. He said the government was inviting investments from the Adani Group to set up industries in the state.

The Adani Group representatives conveyed that the company would continue the existing projects and sought necessary support from the government to establish new projects. They said that the firm was ready to set up industries and create new jobs despite the change of the government in the state. They discussed with Revanth the plans to set up a data centre along with an aerospace park in the state.

Revanth meets Amara MD

Additionally, Jayadev Galla, chairman and managing director of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (formerly Amara Raja Batteries), also met with the chief minister. They discussed Amara Raja’s ongoing projects in the state and explored possible areas of collaboration between the government and the group in the future.

As part of its expansion into advanced energy storage technologies to meet the demands of electric mobility and energy storage markets, Amara Raja is establishing a ‘Giga Corridor’. This corridor encompasses one of the country’s largest lithium-ion giga factories for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) manufacturing and battery pack assembly in Mahbubnagar, along with an R&D hub named e-Positive Energy Labs in Shamshabad. The total capital investment for these initiatives is Rs 9,500 crore, with the potential to create direct employment for 4,500 people and indirect employment for another 4,500.

Revanth acknowledged that Amara Raja was a key partner in the state’s growth and pledged support for the operationalisation of the ACC giga factory, battery pack assembly unit and e-Positive Energy Labs. Stressing the government’s commitment to clean energy, he said that that advanced storage technologies such as ACCs are a priority for the state.

“We appreciate the government for its continued support towards the quick execution of our landmark Giga Corridor project. Amara Raja is set to expand exponentially. We hope the Telangana government continues to support industries to establish the state as a major force in the growing EV and new energy sector,” Jayadev said.He reiterated the company’s commitment to further investments in different sectors within Telangana, including new energy, lithium-ion batteries and food processing.

Powering progress

Adani Group delegates discussed with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy their plans to set up a data centre along with an aerospace park in the state

During his meeting with Jayadev Galla, MD and chairman of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, the chief minister said that the company, earlier known as Amara Raja Batteries, was a key partner in the state’s growth and pledged support for the operationalisation of the ACC giga factory, battery pack assembly unit and e-Positive Energy Labs in Shamshabad

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Representatives from the Adani Group and Amara Raja Batteries met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday and assured him that they would continue to invest in the state despite the change of government. The chief minister interacted with Karan Adani, the elder son of Gautam Adani and CEO of the group’s ports and SEZs vertical, and Adani Aero Space CEO Asish Rajvansh. Revanth assured the Adani Group delegation that the state government would extend necessary support, including amenities, infrastructure, and subsidies, to facilitate the growth of new industries, fostering industrial development and generating additional employment opportunities. He said the government was inviting investments from the Adani Group to set up industries in the state. The Adani Group representatives conveyed that the company would continue the existing projects and sought necessary support from the government to establish new projects. They said that the firm was ready to set up industries and create new jobs despite the change of the government in the state. They discussed with Revanth the plans to set up a data centre along with an aerospace park in the state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Revanth meets Amara MD Additionally, Jayadev Galla, chairman and managing director of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility (formerly Amara Raja Batteries), also met with the chief minister. They discussed Amara Raja’s ongoing projects in the state and explored possible areas of collaboration between the government and the group in the future. As part of its expansion into advanced energy storage technologies to meet the demands of electric mobility and energy storage markets, Amara Raja is establishing a ‘Giga Corridor’. This corridor encompasses one of the country’s largest lithium-ion giga factories for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) manufacturing and battery pack assembly in Mahbubnagar, along with an R&D hub named e-Positive Energy Labs in Shamshabad. The total capital investment for these initiatives is Rs 9,500 crore, with the potential to create direct employment for 4,500 people and indirect employment for another 4,500. Revanth acknowledged that Amara Raja was a key partner in the state’s growth and pledged support for the operationalisation of the ACC giga factory, battery pack assembly unit and e-Positive Energy Labs. Stressing the government’s commitment to clean energy, he said that that advanced storage technologies such as ACCs are a priority for the state. “We appreciate the government for its continued support towards the quick execution of our landmark Giga Corridor project. Amara Raja is set to expand exponentially. We hope the Telangana government continues to support industries to establish the state as a major force in the growing EV and new energy sector,” Jayadev said.He reiterated the company’s commitment to further investments in different sectors within Telangana, including new energy, lithium-ion batteries and food processing. Powering progress Adani Group delegates discussed with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy their plans to set up a data centre along with an aerospace park in the state During his meeting with Jayadev Galla, MD and chairman of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, the chief minister said that the company, earlier known as Amara Raja Batteries, was a key partner in the state’s growth and pledged support for the operationalisation of the ACC giga factory, battery pack assembly unit and e-Positive Energy Labs in Shamshabad Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp