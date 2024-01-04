Home States Telangana

Another IAS, IPS reshuffle: Smita Sabharwal moved out of CMO in Telangana

Meanwhile, Vemula Srinivasulu, who is currently Joint Inspector General, Registration and Stamps, was posted as Officer on Special Duty to CM in CMO.

CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal

IAS officer Smita Sabharwal (File photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another reshuffle of IAS and IPS officers, the state government on Wednesday transferred as many as 19 IAS officers and gave full additional charges to another seven IAS officers. The government also transferred 23 IPS officers.

Smita Sabharwal, a 2001-batch IAS officer and secretary to chief minister, was transferred and posted as member-secretary of TS Finance Commission. General Administration Department secretary Rahul Bojja, a 2000-batch IAS officer, was posted as irrigation secretary. Special chief secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar retired on December 31 upon superannuation.Meanwhile, Vemula Srinivasulu, who is currently Joint Inspector General, Registration and Stamps, was posted as Officer on Special Duty to CM in CMO.

IFS officer G Chandrasekhara Reddy, who is currently vice-chairman and managing director of TS Forest Development Corporation, has been posted as secretary to CM in CMO.  Chandrasekhara is a 1991-batch IFS officer and a native of Adilabad district. He is the first graduate in the country to get into the Indian Forest Service with a BSc (Forestry) Degree.

