BRS releases booklet on ‘Congress 420 promises' in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS started its preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by holding a review meeting on Adilabad segment on Wednesday. During the meeting, the party’s working president KT Rama Rao and other leaders reviewed the BRS’ performance in the recent Assembly elections as well as the 2019 LS polls. The BRS also released a booklet on “420 promises” of the Congress, implying that those are dishonest promises, which are not possible to implement.

The booklet alleged that the Congress was trying to reduce the number of beneficiaries by citing on one reason or the other as the government was unable to implement the schemes. Later speaking to the media, Rama Rao said that there was a need to elect BRS candidates in Lok Sabha polls to raise the voice of Telangana in Parliament. “Only BRS can protect the interests of the state,” he said.

Stating that though they had plans to expand the BRS across the country, the “centre” of pink party’s activities remains Telangana, he said: “The BRS is Telangana’s balam (strength), galam (voice) and dalam (team).”“Like Mamata for Bengal, Stalin for Tamil Nadu, N Chandrababu Naidu for AP, Nitish Kumar for Bihar and Naveen Patnaik for Odisha, if anyone utters the name of Telangana, then everyone would immediately recollect the name of KCR. There’s no doubt in it,” Rama Rao said.

“NTR’s name was synonymous with self-respect of Telugu people. KCR’s name is synonymous with Telangana’s self-respect. Telangana means KCR and KCR means Telangana,” he added.Stating that the people never thought the BRS would be defeated, Rama Rao said: “People rejected the local MLA candidate without expecting that KCR would face defeat in the elections. This was the discussion among the people after the Assembly polls.”Rama Rao alleged that in some places like Tungaturthi, the Congress leaders were troubling the BRS cadre. “The BRS would face them democratically,” he added.

