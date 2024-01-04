Telangana govt to go after assigned land encroachers in Medak?

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Taking cognisance of the complaints that BRS leaders allegedly encroached upon assigned lands in the erstwhile Medak district, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly initiated an inquiry into the issue.

Several Congress leaders submitted complaints to Revanth and other ministers at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan alleging that senior BRS leaders used their influence to get assigned lands registered in their name. It may mentioned here that the chief minister had earlier asserted that a significant portion of lands in Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts were encroached upon and vowed to investigate it once the Congress forms the government in the state.

A Imam, president of the Siddipet town unit of Congress, alleged that BRS leaders grabbed assigned lands under the guise of development and got them registered in their names. In Sangareddy, Congress leaders raised concerns that assigned lands were being registered in the names of followers by influential BRS leaders.

Speaking to TNIE, Imam alleged that approximately 70 to 80 acres of assigned lands under survey No 4 in the Siddipet and Mittapalli areas were registered in the names of two followers of a senior BRS leader in Siddipet, claiming that those lands were allotted for development.

Large-scale transfer of assigned lands

Congress leaders from Patancheru, Sangareddy and Medak also complained about encroachments by BRS leaders. Revanth has assured an investigation based on the complaints submitted by Attu Imam regarding lands in Siddipet.

Reports also said that there are complaints against BRS leaders for large-scale transfer of assigned lands on the outskirts of Sangareddy town, as well as in Kollur and Ameenpur areas. A Congress leader said that certain tahsildars, who were previously assigned to the district and later transferred during elections, unscrupulously registered lands as per their whims and fancies.

Furthermore, a sarpanch claimed that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) had acquired nine acres of assigned land in Gaddapotaram village during the previous government’s tenure and handed it over to private industries, causing distress to local farmers in the process.

Complaints have also surfaced regarding land transactions in the Kollur area of the Patancheru constituency. Another Congress leader said the chief minister is likely to order an inquiry into these complaints.

‘TSIIC acquired 9 acres,gave it to pvt industries’

A sarpanch claimed that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) had acquired nine acres of assigned land in Gaddapotaram village during the previous government’s tenure and handed it over to private industries, causing distress to local farmers in the process.

