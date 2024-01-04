Nominated posts: Congress leaders ask Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to wait till Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first meeting of the TPCC executive committee after the party came to power in the state on Wednesday deliberated on several issues that have a bearing on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting presided over by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is also the TPCC president, discussed at length the progress in the implementation of the six guarantees by the state government

The meeting also reviewed the party cadres’ participation in Praja Palana and the action plan for the Parliamentary elections in April-May this year. Those who attended the meeting included AICC in-charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi, ministers, MLAs, and DCC presidents.

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi and vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, briefing media persons, said that the leaders who attended the meeting suggested to the chief minister that he take steps for allotment of one-acre land for party offices in districts and advised him against filling of nominated posts till the Parliamentary elections are over. They also wanted the reconstitution of the Scheduled Caste Commission.

The leaders stressed the need to review the zonal system for making appointments to government vacancies. For this, they wanted a committee constituted. They also favoured the setting up of village-level committees for implementation of the six guarantees. The meeting consented to appoint Indiramma Village Committees with five members for each village for implementation of the six guarantees.

The meeting also decided that the CM will meet the leaders on January 8 and 9 to discuss preparations for Lok Sabha elections and review the status of the party Lok Sabha constituency-wise from January 20.

Revanth Reddy urged the party leaders and the cadre to work shoulder to shoulder for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and win a maximum number of seats.He also asked them to take the party and government programmes into the midst of the people to gain their support.

Deepadas Munshi praised the cadres and leaders for helping the party come to power in Telangana. She said the victory for the Congress was a gift to Sonia Gandhi for delivering Telangana state.She asked the party leaders in Hyderabad to be wary of fake voters and said that the Congress had lost seats in the GHMC limits in the recent elections because of them.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress got an opportunity to serve the people after a decade-long wait.Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the BRS has started losing steam after its debacle in the Assembly elections. The party will become much weaker going forward and will not be able to put up any fight in the Lok Sabha elections.

The party executive committee passed three resolutions - thanking the party for appointing Deepadas Munshi who worked as an observer in recent Assembly elections as Telangana in-charge, thanking Manikrao Thakre for his service as Telangana in-charge, and requesting Sonia Gandhi to contest for Lok Sabha from Telangana. The party is hoping to win 12 Lok Sabha seats.

‘Review zonal system’

Congress leaders stressed the need to form a committee to review the zonal system for making appointments to government vacancies and transfers

