Home States Telangana

Revanth Reddy to meet Shah in Delhi on January 4

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and DGP Ravi Gupta are likely to accompany the CM to the meeting with Shah.

Published: 04th January 2024 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

 Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be leaving for Delhi on Thursday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will also participate in a meeting at the AICC headquarters to discuss the Congress’ strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During his meeting with Shah, his first since taking over as the chief minister of Telangana, Revanth is expected to take up the issue of pending funds to be released to Telangana for development activities in left-wing extremism-affected districts.

The state government is also seeking the Centre’s cooperation in increasing allocation of IPS officers to Telangana to meet the requirements in newly established wings like Narcotics Control Bureau and Cyber Crime Bureau.Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and DGP Ravi Gupta are likely to accompany the CM to the meeting with Shah.

Revanth, who is also the president of TPCC, is likely to attend an event where YS Sharmila is expected to announce the merger of her YSR Telangana Party with the Congress at the AICC headquarters in presence of senior leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.According to sources, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is also likely to attend the meeting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp