Revanth Reddy to meet Shah in Delhi on January 4

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be leaving for Delhi on Thursday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will also participate in a meeting at the AICC headquarters to discuss the Congress’ strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

During his meeting with Shah, his first since taking over as the chief minister of Telangana, Revanth is expected to take up the issue of pending funds to be released to Telangana for development activities in left-wing extremism-affected districts.

The state government is also seeking the Centre’s cooperation in increasing allocation of IPS officers to Telangana to meet the requirements in newly established wings like Narcotics Control Bureau and Cyber Crime Bureau.Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and DGP Ravi Gupta are likely to accompany the CM to the meeting with Shah.

Revanth, who is also the president of TPCC, is likely to attend an event where YS Sharmila is expected to announce the merger of her YSR Telangana Party with the Congress at the AICC headquarters in presence of senior leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.According to sources, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is also likely to attend the meeting.

