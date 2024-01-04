Telangana HC advances hearing in ‘Vyuham’ movie case to Jan 8, seeks CBFC records

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has rescheduled the hearing of a plea filed by M/s Ramadhuta Creations, the producer of the movie ‘Vyuham,’ on Wednesday. A single judge, who initially heard the case, will now review the matter on January 8, instead of the previously scheduled date of January 11. The decision follows an examination of records related to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for the film theatrical release.

The writ petition was filed by the TDP, represented by its general secretary Nara Lokesh. On December 28, 2023, the single judge issued an interim order restraining the release of the movie based on the CBFC certification dated December 13, 2023. The judge directed the concerned parties to submit the original records about CBFC for the theatrical release of the film before the court, adjourning the case to January 11.

Discontent with the interim orders issued by the single judge, Ramadhuta Creations filed a writ appeal. During the hearing of the appeal, the petitioner’s counsel did not seek a stay on the interim orders but urged the single judge to adjudicate the writ petition after an examination of the original records. The high court division bench, considering this, advanced the hearing to January 8.

