YS Sharmila to meet Andhra CM Jagan ahead of Congress-YSRTP merger

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila will travel to New Delhi where she is expected to announce the merger of her party with the Congress on Thursday. Sharmila will announce the merger of her party with the Congress at the AICC headquarters in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

She arrived at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, Kadapa district on Tuesday to pay homage to her late father and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and seek blessings for her son Raja Reddy’s wedding to Atluri Priya. Her son’s engagement is scheduled for January 18 and marriage on February 17.

Sharmila at YSR Ghat in Kadapa

with her son and soon-to-be

daughter-in law on Tuesday| Express

Sharmila’s mother YS Vijayamma, son, soon-to-be daughter-in-law, and daughter Anjali were also present.

Sharmila is will also visit Vijayawada with her mother, son and would-be daughter-in-law on Wednesday. She will meet her brother and AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli residence and extend the invitation for her son’s wedding. Later, she will leave for the national capital.The meeting assumes significance in view of her decision to work with the Congress.

According to sources, the Congress high command is more than likely to offer Sharmila the APCC chief’s post in the hope that the party which was decimated in Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation would regain ground. But Sharmila is said to be not interested as she would suffer a dent to her image if the party loses in the upcoming elections.

She may accept the role of a star campaigner. It is expected that the YSRC MLAs, who are not likely to be nominated in the upcoming Assembly elections, might switch loyalty to Sharmila after she officially merges her party with the Congress.

Already, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has declared his support for her, creating quite a sensation in AP. Speaking to reporters in Idupulapaya, she said the decision to work with the Congress was taken much earlier and accordingly she had extended support to the party in Telangana during the Assembly elections.

“Today the Congress has come to power in Telangana. The YSRTP played a big role in dethroning the anti-people BRS government. In fact, we did not field candidates in 31 constituencies to facilitate the victory of the Congress,” she said.

Sharmila asserted that had her party contested the elections, the Congress would have faced a difficult situation in these seats. “It was my and my party’s sacrifice that made it possible. Congress is aware of it and, out of gratitude for our sacrifice, invited me to join the Congress. I do not have any objections to joining the grand old party, which is the largest secular party in the country. It is the party which ensures the security of all, hence I have decided to strengthen it,” she said and added that in one-two days all the questions would be answered.

