Zero tickets to 6.5 crore women worth Rs 10 crore by TSRTC issued per day

Deepika Kolluru By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marking a significant milestone, a total of 6.5 crore women have utilised the Mahalakshmi scheme so far. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assured people that the state government will provide the necessary funds to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to implement the scheme. Vikramarka along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar conducted a review of TSRTC at Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Officials explained to them the financial aspects of TSRTC, implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, and government financial assistance. They mentioned that an average of 27 lakh women are travelling under the scheme and zero tickets worth Rs 10 crore are being issued per day.Congratulating the TSRTC staff and officials for successfully implementing the scheme, the deputy CM said that he has asked the finance department to extend support to TSRTC in meeting operational expenses.

He said that a decision will be taken soon after reviewing the funds related to the dues of the staff, company debts, PF, CCS and other settlements. Officials were advised to focus on alternative sources of income and increase the management capacity.

Ponnam Prabhakar said that they will take all necessary measures to strengthen TSRTC and added that they are considering alternative sources of income. Apart from ticket income, the organisation is focusing on logistics, commercial and other non-ticket income, he added.Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao, RTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar and others were present in the meeting.

