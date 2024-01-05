Andhra CM Jagan meets BRS chief KCR, enquires about his health

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA: On the day when his sister YS Sharmila, founder president of YSRTP, joined the Congress and merged her party with the grand old party, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on former Telangana CM and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s residence in Nandinagar, Hyderabad on Thursday.

On his arrival at KCR’s residence, former minister KT Rama Rao received Jagan cordially. After a brief interaction, Jagan had a luncheon meeting with KCR. Officially, Jagan went to Hyderabad to call on the BRS chief, who had recently undergone hip replacement surgery after he slipped in the bathroom of his farmhouse. Jagan enquired about his health and it was a courtesy visit, the CMO said.

However, political circles are abuzz with talk that both the leaders might have discussed the latest political

developments in both the states as the Congress seems to be in a revival mode. Besides Rama Rao, former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Md Mahmood Ali, Rajya Sabha member Joginipally Santosh Kumar and several BRS MLAs were present on the occasion.

YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and MLC T Raghuram accompanied Jagan.After his meeting with KCR, Jagan visited Lotus Pond after a gap of two years. There he met his mother YS Vijayamma, and spent some time with her.The meeting assumes significance as his sister joined the Congress, and stated that she is even ready to work in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, CPI leader K Narayana alleged that there was a political angle to the Jagan-KCR meeting. He recalled that the Nagarjuna Sagar project issue was brought into the picture on the day of polling in Telangana. “Jagan met KCR to seek similar help from him in AP elections,” he alleged.

