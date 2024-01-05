Home States Telangana

Congress using Abhaya Hastham applications to delay six guarantees: Kishan Reddy

Kishan questioned the rationale behind asking those who went to jail during the separate statehood movement to submit the FIR.

Published: 05th January 2024 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture addresses the media at BJP party office at Nampally, Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

FILE - Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday accused the state government of creating confusion among the people in the name of Abhaya Hastham applications. He alleged that the intention of the Congress government was only to delay the implementation of their six guarantees.“If the government is really sincere, the assurances made to the people can be implemented without applications,” he added.“The Centre is already giving Rs 6,000 to farmers and Rythu Bandhu too is being implemented. Then what is the need to apply again when all the data is available?” he asked.

Addressing the media here on Thursday,the saffron party’s state unit president wondered how the state government can ask for ration cards when those cards were not distributed during the 10 ten years of BRS rule.Kishan questioned the rationale behind asking those who went to jail during the separate statehood movement to submit the FIR. He pointed out that the government already has details of activists and people who were behind bars.

Referring to the Congress’ promise to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women, Kishan questioned whether the scheme will be extended to all women or only to those who are below the poverty line.With regard to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), he recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy wrote a letter, in his capacity as an MP, saying that he had complete information about the corruption allegations related to the project.Demanding that a letter be written to the Centre seeking a CBI inquiry, he alleged that the Congress wants to save K Chandrasekhar Rao in the name of judicial inquiry.

