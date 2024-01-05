Election for MLA quota Council seats in Telangana on January 29

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the byelection to fill two MLA quota vacancies in the Telangana Legislative Council. The formal notification will be released on January 11, with the deadline for nominations on January 18. If required, voting will take place on January 29 and the votes will be counted on the same day.

The two seats fell vacant after BRS MLCs Kadiyam Srihari was elected to the Assembly from Station Ghanpur constituency and Padi Kaushik Reddy from Huzurabad.After their election to the Lower House, both resigned as MLCs on December 9, 2023. Their terms were set to expire on November 30, 2027.

In the current composition of the Assembly, the Congress has 64 members and its ally, the CPI has one. The opposition BRS has 39 members, the BJP eight and the AIMIM seven.Scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for January 19, and the last date for withdrawal is January 22.The ECI underscored the need for adherence to the broad guidelines for Covid-19 issued in October 2023 ahead of polls in five states.

