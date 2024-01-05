Home States Telangana

Expedite filling up of 15,644 vacant constable posts, Telangana HC directs TSLPRB

The expert body will provide a fresh perspective and finalise the selection process after taking a second opinion.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) to initiate the selection process for filling up vacant 15,644 police constable posts within four weeks.

The bench, comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao also instructed the TSLPRB to resolve issues related to objections raised by candidates regarding the examination questions.

Stressing the need to instil confidence in unemployed youth by addressing concerns about the questions in the police recruitment examination and to ensure transparency, the court decided to refer the dispute over “wrong questions to be deleted” to an independent expert body comprising academics from Osmania University. It specified that members of this body shall not include those who were part of the first independent expert body formed earlier.

The expert body will provide a fresh perspective and finalise the selection process after taking a second opinion. The court believes that this approach will clarify doubts and instil confidence in the recruitment agency.

The bench was adjudicating an appeal filed by the chairman of TSLPRB, challenging the orders of a single judge who had addressed the writ petitions filed by candidates dissatisfied with the examination results. The candidates alleged that some questions in the final examination were incorrect, and their objections were not considered by the TSLPRB. They also claimed that questions were not printed in Telugu.

Justice P Madhavi Devi had on October 9, 2023, directed the TSLPRB to exclude the marks given to four specific questions, re-evaluate the papers, and publish the provisional selection list accordingly. This decision was contested by the TSLPRB, leading to the current appeals.

The TSLPRB issued a recruitment notification on April 25, 2022, for filling 15,644 vacancies in various police departments. The final examination took place on April 30, 2023, and the results were declared subsequently.

