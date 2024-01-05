Justice league: Manchireddy, son move Telangana HC seeking quashing of FIR

By Express News Service

Non-exemption of SCs, STs from recruitment fee questioned

The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Union of India, represented by the Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Director of Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi, seeking their response to a PIL questioning the non-granting of exemption from payment of fees to SC and ST candidates.

The PIL, filed by Dr J Viplav Babu, a social worker from Sangareddy district, was based on a notification dated November 25, 2023, related to the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officers. The petitioner contended that a notification dated July 1, 1985, exempted SC and ST candidates from paying examination fees for any government job recruitment examination/selection.

Dr Viplav Babu urged the court to direct the respondents to reimburse the examination fee amount of Rs 450 to SC/ST candidates who applied for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer in the Intelligence Bureau following the November 25, 2023, notification.

The petitioner also urged the court to direct the respondents to issue a fresh recruitment notification for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer post, strictly adhering to the earlier exemption policy for SC/ST candidates. After hearing the contentions put forth by the petitioner, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti issued notices to the Union government and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau.

Manchireddy, son move HC seeking quashing of FIR

Former BRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and his son Manchireddy Prasanth Reddy on Thursday filed a petition in the High Court seeking the quashing of proceedings related to an FIR registered against them at the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station as well as protection from arrest. The duo faces charges under Section 3 (1)(r)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with charges under Sections 504 and 506 of the IPC.

The petitioners told the court that the SC/ST case filed against them was baseless and politically motivated. The FIR is based on a complaint filed by Kappari Sravanthi, the chairperson of Ibrahimpatnam Municipality.

According to Sravanthi, the duo insulted her on the grounds of caste, as she belongs to Scheduled Caste. The petitioners, however, contend that the complaint is politically motivated and was filed after Sravanthi shifted allegiance from the BRS to the Congress. The petition is set to be heard in the coming days.

