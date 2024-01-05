Kavitha to contest LS polls against a Gandhi in Telangana?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BRS is toying with out-of-the-box ideas to recover lost ground in the Lok Sabha elections, including borrowing a leaf out of the Congress playbook. As the State Congress, riding high on its success in the Assembly elections is trying to persuade party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi or party parliamentary board chairperson Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana, the BRS appears concerned that such a move — coupled with the anticipated BJP blitzkrieg — could turn the Lok Sabha polls in the state into a straight fight between the two national parties in several segments.

In this backdrop, the BRS leadership, sources told TNIE, is considering various options. One is to pit Kavitha, MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, against Priyanka or Sonia Gandhi if the Congress decides to field either of them from the state.

The Congress is said to be considering the idea of fielding Priyanka from either Medak or Malkajgiri. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi had successfully contested from Medak in 1980. Congress leaders believe the party could sweep the state if Priyanka were to fight from Medak.

However, sources in the BRS believe Medak will not be a cakewalk for the Congress as the pink party has a strong presence in the region. Currently, it is held by the BRS. In the case of Malkajgiri, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy won the segment in 2019, edging out the BRS in a tough contest. Kavitha last won as an MP in 2014 from Nizamabad. Currently, she is a member of the Legislative Council.

Besides this, the BRS is also keen on a rejig within the party. Sources said other big leaders could be asked to enter the Lok Sabha fray. The idea being that this would help strengthen the fighting spirit among the leaders and cadre after the party’s debacle in north and south Telangana. In fact, buzz is also that former finance minister Harish Rao might also be asked to fight the parliamentary elections.

However, sources said nothing has been finalised. “The contests in Kamareddy and Gajwel galvanised the Congress and the BJP. If a big leader is in a big fight, its impact will be in other segments as well. After the Assembly polls, BRS leaders in rural Telangana are on the back foot. A high-stakes battle with the top brass of the party in the fray will lift the spirits of the party leaders,” the sources reasoned.

The question is will BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao also test himself in the Lok Sabha polls. It seems that is not off the table either.

