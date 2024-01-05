Telangana Congress leaders hit back at BRS with ‘420 party’ jibe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Thursday said that the BRS, which had developed cold feet in facing the Lok Sabha elections, was trying to put up a brave front by releasing a booklet with malafide intentions, containing 420 promises made by the Congress to the people of Telangana.

Speaking to the media at the Gandhi Bhavan, the two ministers said that the people had reposed faith in the Congress and would continue to do so in the future. “This is because the Congress had begun in earnest redeeming its six guarantees immediately after assuming power in the state,” the duo said.

The ministers ridiculed the erstwhile BRS government for not being able to put its act together for two months after it was elected to power in the 2018 Assembly election. But it was now targeting the Congress government which hardly is one month old and was implementing the six guarantees.The ministers also challenged the BRS leaders to oppose free ride to women on RTC buses since the pink party was provoking auto drivers to stage protests to derail the scheme meant for the empowerment of women.

‘BRS unable to come to grips with the reality’

Sridhar Babu came down on the BRS for calling the Congress promises a “420 assurances package” at a time when the pink party, which was in power for 10 years, was guilty of not implementing hundreds of promises made to the people. Notable among them is the promise to make a Dalit the chief minister of the state, allotment of three acres of land to each Dalit family, 12 per cent reservation to the Muslims in education and employment, and KG to PG free education to children among others, he said.

Seethakka said that the people have given a clear verdict against ‘gadeela paalana’. “The BRS government has failed to waive crop loans to farmers up to Rs 1 lakh as promised. The BRS leaders, who received the Rythu Bandhu money for the lands they owned, cheated the people by promising to create a Bangaru Telangana. It is the BRS which is the 420 party in the country,” she said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka on Thursday said that the BRS, which had developed cold feet in facing the Lok Sabha elections, was trying to put up a brave front by releasing a booklet with malafide intentions, containing 420 promises made by the Congress to the people of Telangana. Speaking to the media at the Gandhi Bhavan, the two ministers said that the people had reposed faith in the Congress and would continue to do so in the future. “This is because the Congress had begun in earnest redeeming its six guarantees immediately after assuming power in the state,” the duo said. The ministers ridiculed the erstwhile BRS government for not being able to put its act together for two months after it was elected to power in the 2018 Assembly election. But it was now targeting the Congress government which hardly is one month old and was implementing the six guarantees.The ministers also challenged the BRS leaders to oppose free ride to women on RTC buses since the pink party was provoking auto drivers to stage protests to derail the scheme meant for the empowerment of women.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘BRS unable to come to grips with the reality’ Sridhar Babu came down on the BRS for calling the Congress promises a “420 assurances package” at a time when the pink party, which was in power for 10 years, was guilty of not implementing hundreds of promises made to the people. Notable among them is the promise to make a Dalit the chief minister of the state, allotment of three acres of land to each Dalit family, 12 per cent reservation to the Muslims in education and employment, and KG to PG free education to children among others, he said. Seethakka said that the people have given a clear verdict against ‘gadeela paalana’. “The BRS government has failed to waive crop loans to farmers up to Rs 1 lakh as promised. The BRS leaders, who received the Rythu Bandhu money for the lands they owned, cheated the people by promising to create a Bangaru Telangana. It is the BRS which is the 420 party in the country,” she said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp