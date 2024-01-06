Home States Telangana

18-year-old B.Tech student leaps to death from college building in Telangana

The body was shifted to the Patancheru government hospital later after the college management informed the police.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: An 18-year-old first-year B.Tech student, identified as Renu Sri, jumped to her death from the fifth floor of the college building on the Gitam (deemed to be university) campus at Rudraram, Sangareddy on Friday, even as her fellow students looked on in horror.

Eyewitnesses said that Renu Sri took the extreme step even as her fellow students screamed at her to stop.
She was rushed to a private hospital in Isnapur by the students and college management, where the doctors pronounced her “brought dead”. The body was shifted to the Patancheru government hospital later after the college management informed the police.

A Clues team reached the spot and began gathering evidence. The police, during their initial inquiries, learned that Renu Sri had joined the college just three months ago. She was a resident of Kukatpally and commuted daily on the college bus.

The reasons behind her extreme step remain unknown. Police seized Renu Sri’s phone to find out if she had spoken to anyone just before her death. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by her uncle Sumanth.

Her grief-stricken parents, who were informed of the tragedy, reached the Patancheru government hospital. CI Lalu Nayak said that the postmortem examination would be conducted and the body would be handed over to her parents.Meanwhile, students that Renu Sri had joined the college only three months ago and they were not familiar with details about her personal life.

