Home States Telangana

Amit Shah presents best police station award to Rajendranagar's Nagendra Babu

As many as 75 police stations were shortlisted out of thousands entries.

Published: 06th January 2024 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister on Friday presented best police station award to Rajendranagar inspector B Nagendra Babu at the DGs conference in Jaipur. The police station was adjudged the best PS in the country for 2023 by Ministry of Home Affairs. The police station was among 17,000 entries received by the MHA from across the country for the award.

The Union Home Ministry takes into account various parameters like crime detection rate, investigation quality, community engagement, infrastructure maintenance, and adherence to human rights guidelines for the award. The selection process involved rigorous evaluation through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS). As many as 75 police stations were shortlisted out of thousands entries.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the police officers of Rajendranagar police station for bagging ‘Best Police Station’ award.“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Rajendranagar Police Station,” said Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta, who congratulated inspector Nagendrababu on receiving the top honour.“Their commitment to serving the community and upholding the law is an inspiration to all,” Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said, congratulating the inspector.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Jaipur Rajendranagar police station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp