Amit Shah presents best police station award to Rajendranagar's Nagendra Babu

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister on Friday presented best police station award to Rajendranagar inspector B Nagendra Babu at the DGs conference in Jaipur. The police station was adjudged the best PS in the country for 2023 by Ministry of Home Affairs. The police station was among 17,000 entries received by the MHA from across the country for the award.

The Union Home Ministry takes into account various parameters like crime detection rate, investigation quality, community engagement, infrastructure maintenance, and adherence to human rights guidelines for the award. The selection process involved rigorous evaluation through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS). As many as 75 police stations were shortlisted out of thousands entries.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the police officers of Rajendranagar police station for bagging ‘Best Police Station’ award.“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Rajendranagar Police Station,” said Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta, who congratulated inspector Nagendrababu on receiving the top honour.“Their commitment to serving the community and upholding the law is an inspiration to all,” Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said, congratulating the inspector.

