BRS blames Congress govt for rice price rise, black market operations

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS on Friday alleged that the Congress government failed to control the black market resulting in the prices of essential commodities, including fine varieties of rice, shooting up in the open market.

Speaking to reporters after participating in an election preparatory meeting for the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, former agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy recalled that the Congress promised to provide fine rice to ration card holders, and said that the fact was that the price of rice in the open market has increased substantially.“The price of fine rice in the open market has touched `64 per kg,” he pointed out.

Niranjan Reddy alleged that the Congress government failed to waive crop loans and provide Rythu Bandhu and bonus to paddy farmers. He called upon intellectuals to speak on behalf of farmers.

The former minister also recalled that the BRS government disbursed `72,000 crore under Rythu Bandhu to farmers in 11 instalments. He alleged that the Congress hoodwinked the farmers before the elections.

Ranjith Reddy confident of BRS retaining LS seats

Meanwhile, the BRS has decided to field sitting MP G Ranjith Reddy from the Chevella Lok Sabha segment. Ranjith Reddy, who participated in Friday’s meeting, said that in the recent Assembly elections, the BRS got a majority of one lakh votes in the Chevella segment.He exuded confidence that the pink party would retain the Lok Sabha seat. He said that the BRS was not criticising the Congress but reminding the ruling party about its promises to the people.

Rohith, Patnam followers enter into an argument

During the meeting, followers of former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy and former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy argued with each other. Mahender Reddy’s followers objected to Rohith Reddy sitting on the dais when the former minister was not allowed to do so during the meeting.However, former minister T Harish Rao pacified both groups. Later, Mahender Reddy termed it as a trivial matter.

