College student dies by suicide in Telangana

Published: 06th January 2024 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A college student allegedly ended his life here by hanging, police said on Saturday.

The youth took the extreme step two day ago at his residence. Though he was taken to a hospital, he could not be saved.

No suicide note was found and his mother too did not express any specific reason for his suicide, they said.

His father had passed away earlier.

Asked about reports that he was addicted to a video game which led him to suicide, police said no suicide note was found and that his mother or friends did not cite any particular reason though he used to play video games.

He had not been attending classes in college for about a week.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

