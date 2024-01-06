Devotees urge Telangana government to construct Ramayana theme park

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Devotees of Lord Rama in the Bhadrachalam region have been urging the state government to construct a Ramayana theme park aimed at showcasing the historical significance of the epic for future generations.

The region holds a significant place in the Ramayana. According to tradition, Lord Rama, Sita Devi and Lakshmana resided near Parnasala during their aranyavasam (forest exile). Often referred to as southern Ayodhya, Bhadrachalam attracts lakhs of devotees from all across India, seeking blessings from Lord Rama.

Some years ago, a detailed project report was drafted for the construction of a Ramayana theme park at Purushothapatnam, which is now located in Andhra Pradesh. Officials prepared a project worth Rs 13 crore and planned to construct it on six acres of temple land. However, the project was halted due to the bifurcation of Andhra.

Devotees alleged that the BRS government neglected the temple and did not initiate any construction works. Yogi Suryanarayana, a senior citizen and devotee of Lord Rama, told TNIE that the temple, developed by the then Congress government, was later ignored by the BRS regime.

Now, with the Congress back in power, devotees and locals eagerly wait for the development of the temple. Suryanarayana hoped that the Congress would take steps to construct the Ramayana theme park.

