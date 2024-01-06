Help at hand in Hyderabad for those who want a job in Japan

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rampangu Sravan is all set to fly to Tokyo next month. The 22-year-old nurse received training in the Japanese language and other professional skills required to work in Japan through Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the aegis of the Government of Telangana.

As part of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between the two countries, Japan is accepting skilled Indian workers to work in 14 specified sectors in Japan. In pursuance of this mandate, TOMCOM is enabling students like Sravan to spread their wings. As per TOMCOM officials, more than 20 youngsters from Telangana will reach Japan by the end of February.

Sravan joined the six-month training programme after finishing a course in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) from Gandhi Medical College. The students were taught the language by a tutor from Japan.“The Japanese language is very, very easy to learn if you put in the effort,” he said. Apart from the language, the tutor focused on inculcating discipline and punctuality, he added.

The students were also introduced to the culture and food of Japan. According to Sravan, this has prepared him for the cultural shift.Stating that there is a difference in patient care in both the countries, he said that the last month of training was devoted to familiarise students with the Japanese methods. “I urge students of Telangana to make use of TOMCOM wisely,” he said.

TOMCOM aims to facilitate overseas placement for qualified, skilled and semiskilled workers from the state. In addition to Gulf countries, TOMCOM has partnerships with various government and private registered agencies in countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Romania and the UK.

