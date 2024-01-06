Home States Telangana

IITH to host second edition of IInvenTiv 2024

Addressing the media on Friday, Professor BS Murty, Director of IITH, said that the theme of sustainable technologies received the maximum number of submissions.

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, IIT-H

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) will host the second edition of the Ministry of Education’s flagship event, IInvenTiv 2024, on January 19 and 20. Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the mega fair that will showcase the Research and Development (R&D) carried out by the top higher education institutions in India.

The second edition will focus on five themes - affordable healthcare, agriculture and food processing, sustainable technologies (including climate change, e-mobility and clean energy), defence and space, and industry 4.0.Addressing the media on Friday, Professor BS Murty, Director of IITH, said that the theme of sustainable technologies received the maximum number of submissions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman of the IInvenTiv 2024 Steering Committee, said,  “Innovate, design, manufacture and support” are the pillars of Make in India. Stating that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has large building blocks that are “conducive” for innovation, he emphasised the need to showcase the R&D carried out in the country’s institutions.

