‘INDI Alliance conspiring against mandir consecration’: Senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao. (File | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Hindus across the world are eagerly waiting for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh party in-charge P Muralidhar Rao on Friday said that the Congress-led “INDI Alliance” has begun political conspiracies.

Addressing a press conference here, Muralidhar Rao alleged that INDIA is trying to spoil the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in the country. He said that the “INDI Alliance” is encouraging anti-Hindu forces, leading to a tense environment.

He alleged that the Congress leaders who “supported Tipu Sultan” are speaking against Lord Sri Ram. He alleged that the conspiracies are increasing day by day in a bid to insult the Sanatana Dharma.“If the Congress has nothing to do with this, why are its president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi not responding,” he asked.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has subverted the conspiracies with his noble statement, Rao said that the PM has called upon the people to light a lamp in every household and clean up their surroundings on the day of temple consecration.

He said that Telangana Congress leaders not responding to the anti-Hindu comments is certainly an insult to Hindu society. He sought to know why the Congress government is not seeking a CBI inquiry to probe corruption in energy procurement and in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.He also asked why there was no inquiry against Devaryamjal Seetharama Swamy temple land encroachments.

