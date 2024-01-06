Justice league: Telangana HC directs govt to clarify stand on Dharani portal by Feb 

By Express News Service

State govt allots 100 acres in Rajendranagar for High Court

The state government has allotted 100 acres of land for the construction of the new Telangana High Court complex in Premavathipet and Budwel villages of Rajendranagar mandal in Rangareddy district.The Jayashankar Agriculture University and Konda Laxman Horticulture University are spread over 2,553 acres in these two villages. The state government has directed these two institutions to allot 100 acres for the construction of the High Court complex. The Secretary, Law (Judicial) department, the Rangareddy district collector and the Registrars of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University shall take further necessary action, the GO issued by the government said.

MLC posts: BRS leaders’ plea against guv’s rejection adjourned

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Surepalli Nanda, on Friday adjourned further hearing to January 24 on two writ petitions filed by Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satynarayana seeking suspension of a government order (GO) dated September 19, based on which the Governor had rejected their nominations as members of the Legislative Council as recommended by the erstwhile BRS government. The bench indicated that it will focus on the aspect of “maintainability” during the next hearing. The bench directed the senior counsel representing the secretary to the Governor and counsels for the petitioners to file any objections they may have by then.Aditya Sondhi, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, appeared on behalf of Dasoju Sravan. Sondhi argued that the Governor does not possess discretion under Article 171(5) of the Constitution of India to reject the nominations. He emphasised that the Governor, in the matters of MLC nominations under the Governor’s quota, must decide based on the aid and advice of the council of ministers.

HC directs govt to clarify stand on Dharani portal by Feb 2

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the Advocate General to apprise the court of the state government’s stand on Dharani portal by February 2. Justice K Lakshman was hearing a batch of petitions filed seeking compliance of the court directions to declare denial of certified copies of registered sale deeds, succession proceedings, partition deeds executed through the Dharani portal for agricultural lands, and the withholding of certified copies of Pahanies and Chesals by tehasidars, as illegal.Justice Lakshman had disposed the writ petitions on April 25, 2023, acknowledging the numerous challenges faced by citizens. The judge emphasised the need for the government to address these issues, emphasising the importance of implementing the Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks (Amendment) Act, 2020, to streamline the processes and reduce case pendency. Further to the directive, Justice Lakshman has instructed the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration to gather opinions from revenue officials at the village, mandal and division levels through the district collectors concerned.

HC summons Hyd CP in habeas corpus plea

Justice K Lakshman and Justice Sreesudha of the Telangana High Court have summoned the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, to appear before the court on January 11 in connection with a habeas corpus plea filed by Bindhu Sri, challenging the alleged illegal detention of her husband, Ganesh Rajesh, from a function hall. The petitioner contends that her husband had taken the GR Convention Centre in Secunderabad on lease from the landlords Gurumurthy and Devika, who are also accused in the ESI medical scam. According to Bindhu Sri, her husband was reportedly picked up by the task force police from the function hall. She further claimed that both the landlords and the police are exerting pressure on them to vacate the premises.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

State govt allots 100 acres in Rajendranagar for High Court The state government has allotted 100 acres of land for the construction of the new Telangana High Court complex in Premavathipet and Budwel villages of Rajendranagar mandal in Rangareddy district.The Jayashankar Agriculture University and Konda Laxman Horticulture University are spread over 2,553 acres in these two villages. The state government has directed these two institutions to allot 100 acres for the construction of the High Court complex. The Secretary, Law (Judicial) department, the Rangareddy district collector and the Registrars of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University shall take further necessary action, the GO issued by the government said. MLC posts: BRS leaders’ plea against guv’s rejection adjournedgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Surepalli Nanda, on Friday adjourned further hearing to January 24 on two writ petitions filed by Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satynarayana seeking suspension of a government order (GO) dated September 19, based on which the Governor had rejected their nominations as members of the Legislative Council as recommended by the erstwhile BRS government. The bench indicated that it will focus on the aspect of “maintainability” during the next hearing. The bench directed the senior counsel representing the secretary to the Governor and counsels for the petitioners to file any objections they may have by then.Aditya Sondhi, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, appeared on behalf of Dasoju Sravan. Sondhi argued that the Governor does not possess discretion under Article 171(5) of the Constitution of India to reject the nominations. He emphasised that the Governor, in the matters of MLC nominations under the Governor’s quota, must decide based on the aid and advice of the council of ministers. HC directs govt to clarify stand on Dharani portal by Feb 2 Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has directed the Advocate General to apprise the court of the state government’s stand on Dharani portal by February 2. Justice K Lakshman was hearing a batch of petitions filed seeking compliance of the court directions to declare denial of certified copies of registered sale deeds, succession proceedings, partition deeds executed through the Dharani portal for agricultural lands, and the withholding of certified copies of Pahanies and Chesals by tehasidars, as illegal.Justice Lakshman had disposed the writ petitions on April 25, 2023, acknowledging the numerous challenges faced by citizens. The judge emphasised the need for the government to address these issues, emphasising the importance of implementing the Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks (Amendment) Act, 2020, to streamline the processes and reduce case pendency. Further to the directive, Justice Lakshman has instructed the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration to gather opinions from revenue officials at the village, mandal and division levels through the district collectors concerned. HC summons Hyd CP in habeas corpus plea Justice K Lakshman and Justice Sreesudha of the Telangana High Court have summoned the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, to appear before the court on January 11 in connection with a habeas corpus plea filed by Bindhu Sri, challenging the alleged illegal detention of her husband, Ganesh Rajesh, from a function hall. The petitioner contends that her husband had taken the GR Convention Centre in Secunderabad on lease from the landlords Gurumurthy and Devika, who are also accused in the ESI medical scam. According to Bindhu Sri, her husband was reportedly picked up by the task force police from the function hall. She further claimed that both the landlords and the police are exerting pressure on them to vacate the premises. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp