 Kakatiya University audit officer caught accepting bribe of Rs 50,000

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Sleuths from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an assistant registrar-cum-audit officer, working for the Kakatiya University (KU), red-handed on Friday while accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe from a dairy products distributor to expedite processing pending bills amounting to Rs 9 lakh.

ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P Sambaiah said that Singasarapu Kistaiah, working as an assistant registrar-cum-audit officer, was caught accepting the bribe from the complainant, P Rajender. The complainant operates Rajender Milk Distributors in Chabouli, Warangal, and supplies milk and curd to KU campus hostel mess.

The DSP said that Kistaiah demanded and accepted the bribe to expedite processing pending bills amounting to Rs 9,24,806 related to the supply of milk and curd for the period of April 2023 to May 2003. He also sought bribes for previously processed bills.Unwilling to pay the bribe, Rajender approached ACB officials, who devised a plan to catch Kistaiah in the act. A case has been registered, and Kistaiah is under custody, the DSP added.

