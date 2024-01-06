‘Mentally disturbed’ man murders mom; narrow escape for wife in Telangana

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: A 40-year-old farmer, K Raju, allegedly killed his mother, Hema, 60, by bludgeoning her head with a wooden pestle while his wife, Saroja, narrowly escaped harm. The incident occurred on Thursday night at Tirumalagiri village of Regonda mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Speaking to media persons, Chityal Circle Inspector (CI) D Venu Chander said that Raju was mentally disturbed for the past one week. The situation escalated on Thursday night when Raju engaged in a heated argument with his wife and his mother at their residence. Fearing for their safety, Hema and Saroja sought refuge in another room, locking themselves in to evade Raju, he added.

The CI said that Raju persuaded his mother to open the door for a conversation, assuring her that he was not armed. However, as soon as the door was opened, the argument resumed and in a fit of rage, Raju grabbed a wooden pestle and beat his mother, resulting in a fatal head injury. Saroja managed to escape and sought help from their neighbours by raising an alarm.The villagers then rushed to the scene and discovered Hema lying in a pool of blood.

They transported her to the Chityal primary health centre (PHC); however, the doctors declared her brought dead. Meanwhile, the villagers nabbed Raju and handed him over to the police, he added.

Circle Inspector Venu said that a case was registered against Raju under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the IPC. Hema’s body was moved to the Parkal government hospital for a postmortem examination, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUPALPALLY: A 40-year-old farmer, K Raju, allegedly killed his mother, Hema, 60, by bludgeoning her head with a wooden pestle while his wife, Saroja, narrowly escaped harm. The incident occurred on Thursday night at Tirumalagiri village of Regonda mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Speaking to media persons, Chityal Circle Inspector (CI) D Venu Chander said that Raju was mentally disturbed for the past one week. The situation escalated on Thursday night when Raju engaged in a heated argument with his wife and his mother at their residence. Fearing for their safety, Hema and Saroja sought refuge in another room, locking themselves in to evade Raju, he added. The CI said that Raju persuaded his mother to open the door for a conversation, assuring her that he was not armed. However, as soon as the door was opened, the argument resumed and in a fit of rage, Raju grabbed a wooden pestle and beat his mother, resulting in a fatal head injury. Saroja managed to escape and sought help from their neighbours by raising an alarm.The villagers then rushed to the scene and discovered Hema lying in a pool of blood.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They transported her to the Chityal primary health centre (PHC); however, the doctors declared her brought dead. Meanwhile, the villagers nabbed Raju and handed him over to the police, he added. Circle Inspector Venu said that a case was registered against Raju under Section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the IPC. Hema’s body was moved to the Parkal government hospital for a postmortem examination, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp