Revanth reminds Union Finance Minister of Rs 4,000 crore funds due to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UPSC chairman Manoj Soni before wrapping up his Delhi visit on Friday. The chief minister asked Sitharaman to release Rs 1,800 crore pending funds under Backward Region Grant Funds (BGRF) and Rs 2,233.54 crore pending funds of the 15th Finance Commission. He also requested her to release special funds for the development of Hyderabad.

Earlier, he requested Rajnath Singh to alienate Defence lands in Hyderabad for the State government to construct roads and elevated corridors. The chief minister also held a detailed discussion with Manoj Soni on the functioning of the UPSC so that the knowledge could be implemented in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

It may be mentioned here that the State government decided to revamp the TSPSC after a series of question paper leak cases and the cancellation of examinations during the BRS government. Revanth told Manoj Soni that the Telangana government would study the UPSC pattern and implement it in the state.

Revanth congratulated the UPSC chairman for conducting the examinations, interviews and transparently completing the recruitment process. The UPSC, in its 100-year history, never faced corruption charges, he said.The chief minister told Manoj Soni that the goal was to fill two lakh jobs in the state government service in the next one year and sought the suggestions of the UPSC chairman on conducting recruitment examinations in a foolproof manner.

Manoj Soni said that there should be no political interference in the appointment of the UPSC chairman and other members. The selection of the chairman and other members should be made purely on merit, he said.

Revanth said that the TSPSC has become a political rehabilitation centre. “As a result, the state witnessed question paper leaks and the recruitment process became a farce,” he said. The chief minister said that because of the incompetence of the BRS government, there was gross negligence in conducting the examinations.

Revanth said that his government would run TSPSC as an apolitical institution on the lines of UPSC. The government would also appoint staff permanently in the TSPSC. The chief minister said that the government would also impart training to the TSPSC chairman and other members. Awareness classes would be conducted for the staff of the TSPSC, he said.

Later, Revanth met Rajnath and requested him to alienate Defence lands in Hyderabad for the construction of roads and elevated corridors. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy was present.Stating that the state government was constructing a skywalk near Mehdipatnam Rythu Bazar to reduce risk to pedestrians, Revanth requested Rajnath to allot 0.21 hectares of Defence land for the same. The construction of the skywalk was almost completed, except in the defence land area, the chief minister pointed out.

Revanth said that a six-lane elevated corridor was being constructed from Paradise junction to Outer Ring Road on Hyderabad-Ramagundam Rajiv Rahadari. For this 11.30 km corridor and also for exit and entry ramps, the government required 83 acres of Defence land.

The government also required 56 acres of defence land for the construction of another 18.30 km elevated corridor on Nagpur highway (NH-44).Of the total length, 12.68 km will have a six-lane elevated corridor. Besides, a double-decker Metro was proposed at the same place. These constructions required 56 acres of defence lands, the chief minister said.

The Defence minister responded positively to these demands. After his two-day visit, Revanth returned to Hyderabad in the evening.On Thursday, he met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

