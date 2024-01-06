Home States Telangana

Several BRS civic body chiefs face rebellion from councillors in Telangana

The councillors, who gave a notice of no confidence to the collector a few days ago, reached the municipal council hall from a camp to remove the chairman and vice chairman on Friday.

Published: 06th January 2024

Protests

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)  Councillors in several municipalities are up in arms against their party chairpersons and vice-chairpersons. The ULBs where no-confidence motions were moved include Mahabubnagar,  Narayankhed, Narsapur, Khanapur, Adibatla, Kosgi, Wanaparthy Narsampet and a few other ULBs. The councillors have sent notices to the district collectors concerned expressing their intention to remove chairpersons and vice chairpersons as they have lost faith in them.

Municipal councillors at several places have switched their loyalty to the Congress after it came to power, leading to the situation. The district collectors and additional collectors (local bodies) are yet to decide on the issue.In the days to come, councillors of other municipalities are likely to move a no-confidence motion against  chairpersons and vice-chairpersons. They have expressed their disappointment with the style of functioning of the chairpersons and vice-chairpersons.

High drama in Khanapur

Meanwhile, high drama prevailed in Khanapur in Nirmal district on Friday when the revenue divisional officer (RDO) denied permission to municipal councillors to move a no-confidence motion against chairman A Rajender and vice chairman Abdul Khalil citing a high court order against the proceedings.

Irked over the decision, the Khanapur municipal councillor, belonging to the BRS, gheraoed RDO Rathna Kalyani who left the municipal council hall after calling a halt to the no-confidence move. They alleged that the RDO was involved in irregularities in the administration of the civic body and she was not impartial in dealing with the situation.

The councillors, who gave a notice of no confidence to the collector a few days ago, reached the municipal council hall from a camp to remove the chairman and vice chairman on Friday.The councillors said they will file a writ petition in the HC urging the court to vacate the stay on no-confidence motion against the two.

Meanwhile, Bellampally municipal councillors in Mancherial district also moved a no-confidence motion against the chairman. They hold a special session of the municipal council on January 12 to discuss the motion against the chairman.

