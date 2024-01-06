Telangana Congress leaders begin lobbying for two MLAs quota MLC seats

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Election Commission of India notifying by-election for two vacant MLC seats under the MLAs quota, several Congress leaders have started efforts to get party nomination to the Upper House. This would be the first electoral test for the Congress since it formed the government after winning the recent Assembly elections.

The seats have fallen vacant following resignation of Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Koushik Reddy of the BRS following their election to the Assembly. The byelection is scheduled to be held on January 28. The term of the two members would be for four years. According to sources in the grand old party, over a dozen leaders, including those who lost in the recent Assembly elections, former ministers and former MPs, are aspiring to become MLCs.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof M Kodandaram as well as the CPI leaders are also hopeful of Congress backing their candidature as they were assured of a suitable position as part of the alliance agreement they reached before the Assembly elections. The CPI leaders have reportedly started discussions with the ruling Congress to consider one of them for the Council nomination.

Revanth Reddy likely to take a final call

Congress sources say that the party is sure to give one of the two seats to a CPI leader and the candidate for the remaining one would be decided once TPCC chief and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy takes a final call based on suggestion from the AICC headquarters.

During alliance discussion, the Congress is said to have promised to give two MLC seats to the CPI. However, the ruling party may ask the CPI to settle for one. The grand old party may fulfil the assurance given by Rahul Gandhi to Kodandaram before Assembly elections and nominate the TJS chief to the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, some aspirants are planning to visit Delhi to test their luck though the leadership is likely to take the opinion of Revanth Reddy and other important leaders on the issue.The Congress is likely to continue its alliance with the CPI and TJS in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it sees the two parties as potential partners in tipping the scales in its favour.

TJS chief among contenders

Over a dozen leaders, including those who lost in the recent Assembly elections, former ministers and former MPs aspiring to become MLCs

The Congress is likely to fulfil the assurance given by Rahul Gandhi to TJS chief M Kodandaram before the Assembly elections and nominate him to the Legislative Council

The CPI leaders too have reportedly started discussions with the Congress to consider one of them for the Council nomination

