2 animal husbandry officials booked in Rs 2.1 crore sheep scam

Swethavimala M By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two assistant directors of the Animal Husbandry department along with two contractors have been accused of involvement in a scam of Rs 2.1 crore in the sheep distribution scheme. The Gachibowli police have registered a cheating case against the four accused on Saturday, and revealed that more people might be involved in the case, which is currently being investigated.

As per the sheep distribution scheme launched by the previous government, the accused were involved in buying sheep from Andhra Pradesh and distributing it to the beneficiaries in Telangana. The accused have allegedly cheated sheep vendors of Yacharam in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident came to light when the sheep vendors registered a case at the Gachibowli police station, claiming they have not been receiving payment for their sale. “The accused had noted down the bank account details of the sellers but they made wrong entries and diverted Rs 2.1 crore to false accounts,” a police official told TNIE.

“Investigation is still underway. There might be more people involved in the case,” he added. The Gachibowli police registered a cheating case under sections 406, 409 and 420 of IPC against the two contractors and the ADs: Ravikumar and Keshav Sai.

Talasani OSD involved?

Last month, there was an alleged attempt to steal and destroy a few government files at the animal husbandry office in Masab Tank. The office watchman filed a complaint suspecting former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s OSD Kalyan Kumar of causing the disruption. As details of the scam follow this incident, there are suspicions of Kalyan’s involvement in the fraudulent transaction case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Two assistant directors of the Animal Husbandry department along with two contractors have been accused of involvement in a scam of Rs 2.1 crore in the sheep distribution scheme. The Gachibowli police have registered a cheating case against the four accused on Saturday, and revealed that more people might be involved in the case, which is currently being investigated. As per the sheep distribution scheme launched by the previous government, the accused were involved in buying sheep from Andhra Pradesh and distributing it to the beneficiaries in Telangana. The accused have allegedly cheated sheep vendors of Yacharam in Andhra Pradesh. The incident came to light when the sheep vendors registered a case at the Gachibowli police station, claiming they have not been receiving payment for their sale. “The accused had noted down the bank account details of the sellers but they made wrong entries and diverted Rs 2.1 crore to false accounts,” a police official told TNIE.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Investigation is still underway. There might be more people involved in the case,” he added. The Gachibowli police registered a cheating case under sections 406, 409 and 420 of IPC against the two contractors and the ADs: Ravikumar and Keshav Sai. Talasani OSD involved? Last month, there was an alleged attempt to steal and destroy a few government files at the animal husbandry office in Masab Tank. The office watchman filed a complaint suspecting former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s OSD Kalyan Kumar of causing the disruption. As details of the scam follow this incident, there are suspicions of Kalyan’s involvement in the fraudulent transaction case. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp