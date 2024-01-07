A step forward for beautification of River Musi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government has drawn plans for the beautification of River Musi on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront Development (SRFD) project. In this connection, Musi River Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), Managing Director, Amrapali Kata along with MRDCL officials visited the Sabarmati Riverfront project and Yamuna project and interacted with the project officials.

A few days ago, Chief Minister, Anumula Revanth Reddy held a review meeting on the Musi riverfront project and asked the officials to study the Sabarmati and Yamuna model for replicating the model for River Musi.

On the orders of the chief minister, a team of officers led by Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), Managing Director, Amrapali Kata along with other officials visited the Sabarmati Riverfront project and Yamuna River and studied the project.

