Beyond the bullseye: Rising archery star takes aim at Olympic glory

KHAMMAM: While Hindu scriptures and historical texts show that people in the Indian subcontinent have traditionally relied on archery, initially for hunting and then as a sport, the country has not been a strong force in the field. However, times are changing and names like Deepika Kumari, Rajat Chauhan and Jyothi Surekha Vennam have made India proud by bagging medals in international archery events.

Despite the recent successes, India is yet to win an Olympic medal in archery. A tribal youth from the remote village of Kotagadda in Bayyaram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Kayam Laxman, is looking to break the dry run that India archers have seen in the international stage. Even at the tender age of 20, Laxman has emerged as a role model for other tribal youth and archery enthusiasts by showcasing his talent at the national level, achieving numerous medals, including gold, in competitions across the country.

Presently, he is in Punjab, participating in the All India Inter-university Archery Championship. He is in his final year of pursuing an arts degree at SR and BGNR Government College in Khammam. The 20-year-old aims to represent India at an international level and clinch an Olympic medal. Laxman’s family resides in a hut, with his father, Kayam Venkanna, cultivating on an acre of land and his mother working as an agricultural labourer. His elder brother, Prudvi, has completed his degree at a college in Khammam and is also training in archery.

Speaking to TNIE, Laxman’s father says, “Being tribals, we used bow and arrows and noticed Laxman’s interest in it. Subsequently, we enrolled him to the Kinnerasani sports school in Paloncha mandal where he consistently showcased his talent since then.”

Laxman, speaking over the phone from Punjab, says he aims to bring an Olympic medal to India. He also highlights the importance of securing a place in the Indian Olympic archery team. While grateful for his parents’ and the Khammam district archery association’s support, he emphasises the need for additional assistance to continue working hard and bringing more medals to India.

Khammam District Archery Association president S Sarangapani and secretary Putta Shankaraiah said that Laxman excels not only in archery but also in his studies. They commended Laxman’s talent and expressed confidence in his ability to reach greater heights with proper sponsorship. Meanwhile, residents of Kotagadda, where basic facilities are lacking, hope that Laxman’s success will contribute to the development of their village.

List of laurels

Gold medal in the All India University Nationals at Chandigarh University in 2021-22

Silver medal in the South West Inter University Meet at Guru Kashi University in Punjab

Bronze medal in the junior nationals at Rajasthan in November 2023

