Bhadradri power plant a burden for govt: Deputy CM Bhatti

Despite facing challenges, he said that salaries are being disbursed to employees on the 1st of every month.  

Published: 07th January 2024 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka accused BRS party leaders of harbouring illusions that the Congress government would fail in implementing the six guarantees and said that the grand old party will not afford them that chance.

He took part in the Praja Palana programme held at Banigandlapadu village in Madhira constituency on Saturday. Despite facing challenges, he said that salaries are being disbursed to employees on the 1st of every month.  

Regarding the Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant, he said that it has become a major burden on the government due to outdated technology used during the earlier government’s construction of the project.
He announced the government’s plan to construct an international school in every mandal headquarters, instructing revenue officials to select suitable sites for the schools.

He also mentioned the sanctioning of funds for the construction of a junior college and two community halls in the Errupalemn mandal. Furthermore, he assured the upgrading of existing primary health centres.

